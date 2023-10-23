Early voting in Aiken starts today, continues in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting in Aiken starts Monday, while Augusta voters began last week.

Early voting in Aiken will last two weeks as polls open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aiken County election officials say their main early voting center will be at the government center on University Parkway.

Those who cannot vote in person have until Friday to request a mail-in ballot and return it by election day. That’s a little over two weeks from now on Nov. 7. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more early voting information, go to the website.

Don’t forget there’s early voting happening in Richmond County and Columbia County.

Richmond County leaders are wondering if you would like a sales tax to go towards funding renovations at the James Brown Arena, and Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is up for re-election.

He’s running against Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

In Richmond County, early voting will be available:

Oct. 16 through Oct. 21

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

Voters can go to the municipal building on Telfair Street.

In Columbia County, early voting will be available:

Oct. 16 through Nov. 3

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting will be available on Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early/advance voting will only be offered at the former Euchee Creek Library – located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.