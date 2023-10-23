Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Early voting in Aiken starts today, continues in Augusta

Aiken County election officials say their main early voting center will be at the government...
Aiken County election officials say their main early voting center will be at the government center on University Parkway.(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting in Aiken starts Monday, while Augusta voters began last week.

Early voting in Aiken will last two weeks as polls open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aiken County election officials say their main early voting center will be at the government center on University Parkway.

MORE | Bill drops adding driver education elective in public high schools

Those who cannot vote in person have until Friday to request a mail-in ballot and return it by election day. That’s a little over two weeks from now on Nov. 7. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more early voting information, go to the website.

Don’t forget there’s early voting happening in Richmond County and Columbia County.

Richmond County leaders are wondering if you would like a sales tax to go towards funding renovations at the James Brown Arena, and Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is up for re-election.

He’s running against Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

MORE | Georgia congressman again running for U.S. House speaker

In Richmond County, early voting will be available:

  • Oct. 16 through Oct. 21
  • Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays
  • From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21.
  • Voters can go to the municipal building on Telfair Street.

In Columbia County, early voting will be available:

  • Oct. 16 through Nov. 3
  • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday voting will be available on Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Early/advance voting will only be offered at the former Euchee Creek Library – located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rohl, Destiny Hamlett
2 missing teens last seen Friday near Cross Creek High School
Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located

Latest News

Early voting in South Carolina starts today, continues in Georgia
Cooler Mornings this week-- 11pm Sunday Forecast
Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
BrandsMart USA is at 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta.
Out with the old, in with the new at Augusta Exchange