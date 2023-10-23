Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average high/low temperature for this date is 77/51, but the first half of the week will be considerably cooler than average with morning lows in the 40s this morning and once again Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will also be on the cool side with lower 70s this afternoon.

The second half of the week is looking a lot warmer with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees by Thursday and warming into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will be much warmer as well with lows in the middle 50s Thursday through the weekend.

No rain is expected through next weekend, so the weather really looks great for outdoor plans for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

