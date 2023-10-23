Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

No rain for a while. A cool start to the workweek.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average high/low temperature for this date is 77/51, but the first half of the week will be considerably cooler than average with morning lows in the 40s this morning and once again Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will also be on the cool side with lower 70s this afternoon.

The second half of the week is looking a lot warmer with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees by Thursday and warming into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will be much warmer as well with lows in the middle 50s Thursday through the weekend.

No rain is expected through next weekend, so the weather really looks great for outdoor plans for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rohl, Destiny Hamlett
2 missing teens last seen Friday near Cross Creek High School
Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located

Latest News

WARMING TREND
Mikel's 630 PM Forecast - Beautiful Week Ahead! - 10/23/23
Cooler Mornings this week-- 11pm Sunday Forecast
CSRA
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
A cool, dry start to your workweek
10/22/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update