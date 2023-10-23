Bamberg County volunteers spruce up littered roadway

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a weekend display of community spirit and environmental stewardship, Bamberg County residents joined to clean up litter from a local roadway.

The effort was spearheaded by Bamberg County Council member Larry Haynes, Keep Bamberg County Beautiful Program Director Alisha Moore and the Free Gift Baptist Church.

It happened Saturday morning, targeting Farrells Road up Highway 78.

Armed with gloves, bags, pickup sticks and a shared determination to make a difference, the volunteers picked up 40 bags of trash, one mattress, one tire and a deer head.

Haynes emphasized the importance of community involvement in addressing the litter issue.

“Our beautiful county deserves to be treated with respect, starting with keeping it clean and litter-free,” he said, calling the group of volunteers is “a testament to the community’s passion for making Bamberg County a beautiful place to work, live and play.”

Moore, who’s new to Bamberg County, said: “I am thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response from the community in today’s litter cleanup effort.”

