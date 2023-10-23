1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta, no suspects yet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was hospitalized after being shot during an incident Sunday afternoon in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at 12:51 p.m., deputies responded to the block of 2300 Richwood Drive about a shooting.

Deputies say upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

