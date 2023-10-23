Submit Photos/Videos
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta, no suspects yet

1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta, no suspects yet
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta, no suspects yet(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was hospitalized after being shot during an incident Sunday afternoon in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at 12:51 p.m., deputies responded to the block of 2300 Richwood Drive about a shooting.

MORE | 2 missing teens last seen Friday near Cross Creek High School

Deputies say upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

