Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Early voting begins Monday across South Carolina

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23.

Officials said with over 200 local elections being held in the state on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, which is known as Municipal Election Day, voters do not have to wait until November to vote in the upcoming elections.

Any voter can visit an early voting center during the early voting period and vote just like they would at their polling place on election day.

Voting times are from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information on early voting click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
Jasmine Roach
‘Not gonna give up’: Barnwell shooting victim’s family seeks justice
Lily Lube and Janelle Carrier
‘Hope is what got us here’: Organ recipient meets donor family

Latest News

Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
BrandsMart USA is at 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta.
Out with the old, in with the new at Augusta Exchange
2 missing teens last seen near Crosscreek HS
2 missing teens last seen Friday near Cross Creek High School
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement has enrolled only 1,343 residents in 3 months