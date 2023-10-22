Duck Dash raises funds to lower SIDS rates in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Sunday the Augusta Duck Dash took place at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion benefitting the Family Y and raising money for cribs to offer safer sleep to infants.

Energy was high as rubber ducks races down the canal all for a good cause.

“It’s just I’m so excited,” said a child in attendance.

It’s excitement for ducks here, ducks there, ducks everywhere, all to raise awareness for sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexplained death syndrome.

“It has been very catastrophic to families. We have had numerous families that have come in and their, their newborn or their less than six month old infant has been they’ve rolled over on them,” said Dawn Faircloth with Safe Kids Augusta.

“Each year in the United States, more than 3,500 infants, without a prior known illness or injury, die suddenly and unexpectedly.

“Sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexplained death syndrome is rated in the top 10 for infants,” said Faircloth.

For Richmond County, it’s top 5.

“I think a lot of it is education and a lack of resources. So if we just get the word out like we’re doing today, I think that would make a big difference,” she said.

Sunday, as 2,000 rubber ducks floated down the canal for the first time, it was just one step toward new cribs and safer sleep for babies across Augusta.

“I have seen the worst of it. And so I think that this is a great, great to see the turnout,” she said.

The adult grand prize winner won $1,500 and a one-year family YMCA metro family membership.

