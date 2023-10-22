Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

No rain for a while. A cool start to the workweek.
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average high/low temperature for this date is 77/51, but the first half of the week will be considerably cooler than average with morning lows in the lower 40s Monday and possibly upper 30s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will also be on the cool side with lower 70s Monday.

The second half of the week is looking a lot warmer with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees by Thursday and warming into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will be much warmer as well with lows in the middle 50s Thursday through the weekend.

No rain is expected through next weekend, so the weather really looks great for outdoor plans for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
Jasmine Roach
‘Not gonna give up’: Barnwell shooting victim’s family seeks justice
Lily Lube and Janelle Carrier
‘Hope is what got us here’: Organ recipient meets donor family

Latest News

A cool, dry start to your workweek
10/22/2023 Sunday AM Weather Update
A cool, dry start to your workweek
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Warm and Dry week-11pm Saturday Forecast
Dry and seasonal weekend ahead with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the 70s.
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton