Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few clouds Sunday morning will give way to abundant sunshine for the afternoon. A cool front will pass through the area, but it will be Sunday night before we begin to feel the cooling effect of that front. That is because winds in the wake of the front will initially be . Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will start off partly cloudy Sunday morning becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon.

The average high/low temperature for this date is 77/51, but the first half of the week will be considerably cooler than average with morning lows in the lower 40s Monday and possibly upper 30s Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will also be on the cool side with lower 70s Monday gradually warming to near average by Wednesday.

A warm up heads our way for the second half of the week lasting into the weekend. Afternoon highs will approach 80 degrees beginning Thursday and warm into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will be much warmer as well with lows in the middle 50s Thursday through the weekend.

No rain is expected through next weekend, so weather really looks great for outdoor plans for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

