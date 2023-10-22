Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Jr. Players win ‘Best Show’ at 2023 Georgia Theatre Conference

The Augusta Jr. Players in their dress rehearsal of "Sistas"
The Augusta Jr. Players in their dress rehearsal of "Sistas"(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jr. Players won ‘Best Show’ Saturday night, at this year’s Georgia Theatre Conference (GTC) for their performance in “Sistas.”

The announcement was posted on The Augusta Players Inc. Facebook page on Saturday, October 21, with a hand drum-roll and applause at Columbus State University.

This is the second year in a row the Jr. Players have won at the statewide competition held in Columbus, Georgia.

They compete in the “Community Theatre” division and according to the announcement on their Facebook page, they also received awards in:

  • High school IE (comedic) 1st: Lilliana Miller Lofton 2nd: Aidan Rolle 3rd: Ebin Ryan
  • Adult IE (dramatic) 1st: Angel Smith
  • Community Play Festival - All Star Cast: Charlissa Smith, Angel Smith, Bethanie Griffen
  • Best Supporting Performance: Teagan Johnson
  • Best Principal Performer: Tayllor Davis

According to the GTC’s guidelines for the Community Theatre Division this year, the winning show is given the opportunity to bring their show to the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in March in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Sistas the Musical” opens in Augusta next Friday, October 27, with shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Kroc Center.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at the Augusta Players website.

