Augusta Jr. Players win ‘Best Show’ at 2023 Georgia Theatre Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jr. Players won ‘Best Show’ Saturday night, at this year’s Georgia Theatre Conference (GTC) for their performance in “Sistas.”

The announcement was posted on The Augusta Players Inc. Facebook page on Saturday, October 21, with a hand drum-roll and applause at Columbus State University.

This is the second year in a row the Jr. Players have won at the statewide competition held in Columbus, Georgia.

They compete in the “Community Theatre” division and according to the announcement on their Facebook page, they also received awards in:

High school IE (comedic) 1st: Lilliana Miller Lofton 2nd: Aidan Rolle 3rd: Ebin Ryan

Adult IE (dramatic) 1st: Angel Smith

Community Play Festival - All Star Cast: Charlissa Smith, Angel Smith, Bethanie Griffen

Best Supporting Performance: Teagan Johnson

Best Principal Performer: Tayllor Davis

According to the GTC’s guidelines for the Community Theatre Division this year, the winning show is given the opportunity to bring their show to the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in March in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Sistas the Musical” opens in Augusta next Friday, October 27, with shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Kroc Center.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at the Augusta Players website.

