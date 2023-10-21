Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights

By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 10. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.

MORE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Broad Street
55-year-old killed in shooting at Augusta convenience store
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
Dark web
Child porn in CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

Latest News

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Here’s how to experience a football game in the Valley
Game of the Week: Strom Thurmond vs. Silver Bluff