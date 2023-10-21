Submit Photos/Videos
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge says ‘goodbye’ on Facebook

RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Quality Inn and Suites in a silver 2008 Dodge car.

On October 21 at 1:00 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Pansy Brown was last seen at the Quality Inn and Suites on Center West Parkway.

They say she left at 1:00 p.m. in a 2008 Dodge Magnum with a Georgia Tag: SCY8451.

Pansy Brown made a Facebook post telling her loved ones goodbye and say she has not been located or contacted via telephone.

She was last seen wearing black scrub pants, a black polo shirt with the Quality Inn and Suites logo on it, and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1003.

