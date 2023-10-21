Officer-involved shooting in Wadley prompts GBI investigation

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a shooting incident with Jefferson County deputies that sent one person to the hospital.

On October 21, at 10:07 a.m., the Wadley Administrator’s Office says the Wadley Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of N. Main Street regarding an individual pointing a firearm at passing cars.

They continue that Wadley officers, supported by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, found the armed individual.

The Administrator’s office says during the encounter, the armed subject engaged with the officers, which resulted in officers returning fire.

They say the subject sustained injuries and has been transported to AU Medical Center by air ambulance for treatment, but officers were not injured.

The GBI’s office is actively investigating this incident.

While information on the subject is limited at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more becomes available.

