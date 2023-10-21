Here’s how to experience a football game in the Valley

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since week four, every time the undefeated Midland Valley Mustangs have stepped onto a football field, they’ve made school history.

We got to experience the atmosphere of the Valley on gameday and capture the excitement of the fans, who have had plenty to cheer for so far this season.

“We’ve had a really good season, so you get more and more people coming out just to see you play right,” said Midland Valley Head Coach Earl Chaptman.

They’re rallying in the Valley.

“A lot of the communities who haven’t seen these guys play are excited to come out and see them. So that’s been great,” said Chaptman.

He said fans fuel the wins in the Mustangs’ perfect season.

“Our guys really feed off the energy of the crowd,” he said. “So that’s something that’s big for us. I think our guys really love looking up in the stands and seeing it packed out and people all along the fence and just letting them know that they have the support and people who care about it.”

Midland Valley is playing for a community bigger than themselves.

“Just gives them something to play for. You know, it’s one of those things where those guys represent this community, represent the school, represent their families, and they’ve done a great job with it. So, we really enjoy seeing the stands packed out,” said Chaptman.

As the wins keep coming, Chaptman hopes the big rally in the Valley on Friday nights is here for the long haul.

“I was told that it hasn’t always been like that in the past and we hope it continues,” he said.

