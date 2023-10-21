Submit Photos/Videos
Game of the Week: Strom Thurmond vs. Silver Bluff

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every game on the gridiron this week will heavily influence region championships and playoff seeding across the two-state.

We have a massive showdown between two top-10 teams from the same region with Strom Thurmond going head-to-head with Silver Bluff.

It’s going to be a heavy-weight battle between two defenses that really haven’t given up a lot of points this season, and that’s what landed these two teams in the deciding game for a title.

In the last three games, the Rebels have only given up 24 points. That’s an average of 8 a game. On the other hand, the Bluff has only allowed on average 12 a game this season.

There’s a level of comfort that each team’s defense has found, making it easy to rely on each other and have the confidence to make big plays when they need it.

“Our biggest motto all week was being the quarterback can’t make those plays on his back, they can’t catch the quarterback on his back. So, when we get the opportunity to pass rush and get back there, we’re gonna make a count,” said Jordan Boyd with Silver Bluff.

Andrew Webb, head coach for Strom Thurmond, said: “There’s so many of them that have so much experience. And this is the second year that we’ve been here. So, they have a whole year of playing. The way we play, you know, the way that we coach. Not only do they have experience, but they’re also good players.”

You don’t have to look very far to see why this game is the Game of the Week.

Maybe it’s because you want to watch the Rebels defend their title, but the coaches are hoping you look outside the lines when it comes to this matchup.

The Rebels are coming into this contest unbeaten in region play, and if they win... they’ll lock up the region championship.

But if the Bluff finds a way to win on the road, they’ll force a three-way tie atop the region standings between these two teams and Saluda.

De’Angelo Bryant, head coach of Silver Bluff, said: “I think this one right here is definitely a great recipe. For a really, really good football game Strom Thurman has done during their coaching staff has done a fantastic job of putting those guys in position and not just having a bunch of playmakers on the field. And so, there’s definitely a lot of things that they do very, very well. But there’s some things that we’ve done very well as well.”

Webb said: “I don’t know if there’ll be another football game in the state of South Carolina that you go watch tonight where there are four strong bowlers, probably 80 plus division one offers on the field, and there are two small communities you know, in the CSRA that love football, so it’s pretty special.”

Strom Thurmond takes the region title 34-7 win over the Bluff.

