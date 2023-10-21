Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Staying dry for the week ahead. Near to below average temperatures.
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few clouds move in Saturday night into Sunday morning keeping lows from getting as low as they would otherwise in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday could be the warmest day of the week ahead courtesy of a down-sloping northwesterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will start off partly cloudy Sunday morning becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon.

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday. A bit of a warm-up takes place Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and approaching 80 by Thursday and Friday.

