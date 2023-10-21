Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A beautiful weekend lies ahead behind the frontal passage from Friday. Skies will stay sunny Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. A few clouds move in Saturday night into Sunday morning keeping lows from getting as low as they would otherwise in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday could be the warmest day of the week ahead courtesy of a down sloping northwesterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will start off partly cloudy Sunday morning becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon.

Dry and seasonal weekend ahead with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the 70s. (WRDW)

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday. A bit of a warm up takes place Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and approaching 80 by Thursday and Friday.

