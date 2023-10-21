Child enrichment sees more children than ever- here’s how you can help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new Child Enrichment location is open in Augusta, giving kids in the area another resource for help.

The program helps children who’ve experienced abuse and sex trafficking.

It’s an issue that impacts children and their families every day.

Leaders there say it’s a bigger problem than you might think.

“Richmond County has the highest number of child sex trafficking cases in the state of Georgia. So that’s higher than Fulton and DeKalb,” said Child Enrichment Executive Director, Kari Viola-Brooke.

As they celebrate the opening of this new facility, the need is even greater.

Over the past few years, they’ve gone from seeing 600 children a year to now seeing 1,200.

“I think kids have always been abused at that number. I think they just weren’t getting the help they needed. And for the first time, they are,” she said.

For them, it just means there’s more work to do, and more families to help heal from trauma.

Augusta Child Advocacy Center Director, Katie Crockett, said: “That healing piece is so meaningful when you see it. It takes the power back for that kid and they’re able to speak freely about it and just be like, this happened to me. But also, I know, like, the future is better and like, this is a chapter of my life, but not the whole story.”

With 40 to 50 children walking through their doors every month, they’re hoping the success stories from families and help from the community will put a dent in the child abuse and sex trafficking numbers.

“We want to go out of business. We don’t want kids to need our services. But in order for that to happen, we need people to step up, educate themselves, bring awareness to these things,” said Viola-Brooke.

They’re hoping this new building will help them do exactly that.

