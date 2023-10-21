Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

The Bachman’s Warbler, which had a distinctive bright yellow face and a dark, curved beak, was first spotted near Charleston, South Carolina, in 1832.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21 species that have been delisted from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to extinction.

The Bachman’s Warbler, which had a distinctive bright yellow face and a dark, curved beak, was first spotted near Charleston, South Carolina, in 1832.

The Service said the bird’s last confirmed sighting was in the 1908s.

Based on rigorous reviews of the best available science for each of these species, the Service determined these species extinct and should be removed from the list of species protected under the ESA.

The final rule to delist 21 species from the ESA due to extinction will publish in the Federal Register on Oct. 17 and is effective 30 days after publication.

For more infromation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
Jasmine Roach
‘Not gonna give up’: Barnwell shooting victim’s family seeks justice
Lily Lube and Janelle Carrier
‘Hope is what got us here’: Organ recipient meets donor family

Latest News

Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
Warm and Dry week-11pm Saturday Forecast
Duck Dash helped raise awareness for SIDS.
Duck Dash raises funds to lower SIDS rates in Augusta
The Augusta Jr. Players in their dress rehearsal of "Sistas"
Augusta Jr. Players win ‘Best Show’ at 2023 Georgia Theatre Conference
RCSO is looking for Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found