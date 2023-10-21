Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bill drops adding driver education elective in public high schools

Bill drops adding driver education elective in public high schools
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teen drivers. There is a new push to educate Georgia teenagers in the classroom.

Georgia data from the National Highway Safety Administration shows an increase in fatal crashes involving drivers 15-20 during the 2017 to 2021 period.

Currently, under Georgia law, anyone under 18 must take 30 hours of online or classroom training and 40 hours of on-the-road training with a parent or guardian.

State Rep Imani Barnes is proposing a new bill to require public schools to offer elective driving courses for students 15-17 for credit toward a student’s GPA.

“Even though we do have those private educational schools and programs, some people cannot access those services. Now is the time, we have an $11 billion surplus in our state budget and it would be ideal to put some of that money back into putting driver’s ed in our state schools,” said Barnes.

Barnes found that 20-30 schools already have elective driver’s ed courses. This change would mean school boards would get more funding to pay driving schools to offer instruction at local schools. If students can’t afford to pay the fee, they can apply for a waiver

Rachel Galotti at Nathan’s Driving School said in this day and age teens face more dangers when getting behind the wheel like speeding, road rage, and distractions like your cellphone.

“It’s a huge responsibility, when you get behind the wheel of a car, it’s like you are holding a weapon. That’s all it takes is one second,” Galotti said.

The following is a copy of the bill:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Broad Street
55-year-old killed in shooting at Augusta convenience store
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Predators are luring kids with ads in games, apps
How predators are luring kids with ads in games, apps
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights
Child enrichment sees more children than ever- here’s how you can help
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Here’s how to experience a football game in the Valley