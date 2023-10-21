Submit Photos/Videos
Batesburg man arrested, accused of harassing young girls in Lexington

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after being wanted by police because he was seen following young girls at a public library.

George Kenneth Greaves, 51, of Batesburg, South Carolina is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

Greaves is accused of following several girls around a Lexington County Public Library and appearing to be masturbating with his hand in the front of his pants.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in the Town of Lexington.

Also, he is accused of another incident on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at a Sunset Boulevard Dollar Tree in Lexington where he is reported to have approached a young girl and tried to speak to her.

The victim told officers she saw Greaves touch his private area outside of his pants and then he put his hand inside the front of his pants.

Lexington Police Department investigators said tips provided led to the identification of Greaves as the suspect in both incidents.

He was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

And when seen in Lexington County Bond Court, he was given a surety bond of $257.50 for each charge.

