Washington-Wilkes, Aquinas face off in Tignall

TIGNALL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Football season is a grind and every team faces different types of adversity.

Aquinas and Washington-Wilkes have had their share of ups and downs this year.

There are only a few weeks left in the regular season, and Aquinas and Washington-Wilkes still have a chance at a region championship.

If that’s gonna happen, both teams say they’ve gotta win Friday night.

“This is probably our most important game. If we want to get the one seed, we’ve got to win tonight,” said Andrew Meech, quarterback for Washington-Wilkes.

It’s been two weeks since Washington-Wilkes last saw the field after a heartbreaking overtime loss in the 378 war.

Since then, the Tigers have used the by-week to come back stronger.

Alex Bradford, Washington-Wilkes coach, said: “I feel like we’ve had more good days than bad days in this off week, so hopefully we’re getting ready to make a run towards the playoffs.”

Aquinas is trying to make a run too.

They’ve fought through injuries all season, but Head Coach James Leonard still has his team 6-1.

“Defensively we’ve been playing great all year. The offense has been kind of spotty, but the last couple of weeks we’ve really come alive on offense a little bit,” said Leonard.

They’re still unbeaten in region play, and for them, it’s important to stay that way.

Bryce Morris, lineman for Aquinas, said: “All my teammates around me, it’s like a strong brotherhood, and we’re all fighting for the same goal.”

A goal the team on the other sideline has too.

Bradford said: “We know that if we want to have a chance to be the one seed and have a great playoff spot, it starts with Aquinas. So, there’s a lot of emphasis, we’re gonna take them one at a time, but there’s none bigger than this one tonight.”

Last year, it was a shootout between these two. These teams think it could be like that again on Friday.

