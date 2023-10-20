Suspect arrested, jailed after Burke County drug bust

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in what it called a “successful drug operation.”

The agency on Friday launched a coordinated operation involving the narcotics division and special response team, which executed a search warrant.

Deputies said they confiscated crack cocaine and marijuana.

Mario White, the primary target of the investigation, was charged with the possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

He was detained and booked into the Burke County Detention Center, according to the agency.

