Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested, jailed after Burke County drug bust

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in what it called a “successful drug operation.”

The agency on Friday launched a coordinated operation involving the narcotics division and special response team, which executed a search warrant.

Deputies said they confiscated crack cocaine and marijuana.

Mario White, the primary target of the investigation, was charged with the possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

He was detained and booked into the Burke County Detention Center, according to the agency.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Broad Street
55-year-old killed in shooting at Augusta convenience store
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Dark web
Child porn in CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

Latest News

Living History Park, North Augusta
Step back into Colonial times this weekend in North Augusta
Kenneth Chesebro's Fulton County mugshot
Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
5 CSRA softball teams head to Columbus for state
Golden Harvest Food Bank is launching the "It's Spooky to Be Hungry" campaign.
Philanthropists match donations to Golden Harvest Food Bank