Strangers move into Smyrna home after woman buys it

SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jennifer Herrera never imagined that purchasing her dream home, would become her worst nightmare.

She bought a house on Cliff Creek Court in Smyrna two weeks ago, but before she could move in, she found herself locked out.

“I was terrified because I realized there was someone in the house. I went directly and asked my husband and the previous homeowner and said ‘Look is there anyone who thinks they have the right to be in this house that would have a code to the garage?’ and they both said no, so I was like ‘I’m calling the police,’” Herrera said.

According to the initial police report, a man by the name of Oginga Thompson said he entered into a lease agreement to rent the home, even though Herrera owned it and had the deed to prove it.

“They somehow moved in and changed the locks,” Herrera said.

Atlanta News First tracked down Thompson pulling into the Smyrna home earlier this week.

“I was scammed here. I was told I could move in, and I was given a lease and everything and then got scammed out of my money and everything,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he found the property on Facebook and even provided us with the landlord’s name and address in Locust Grove. So, we checked and there was no landlord at the address he provided.

“I’m not sitting here trying to take her house from her. I’m trying to get myself out of here and my family out of here also,” Thompson said.

Thompson and others were seen living in the home even after we started asking questions. That prompted Herrera to have the water that she was paying for turned off. Soon after, a neighbor photographed them outside the home messing with the meter. And that was enough for the Mayor to get involved.

“I would say to all of those who do this kind of thing in other communities Cobb County and Smyrna is not open for business,” Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said.

As a result, police moved in and arrested Thompson on Thursday. Atlanta News First spoke with Smyrna Police, and they said they charged Thompson with theft of services and tampering with government property in connection with the water meter.

“Right now, I’m just angry and disgusted,” Herrera said. “This is a home that I intended to love and respect and take care of just like the former owners did.”

After two weeks of frustration, Herrera is finally able to move into her new home.

