Step back into Colonial times this weekend in North Augusta

Living History Park, North Augusta
Living History Park, North Augusta(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Living History Park is hosting one of its signature events this weekend: “Colonial Times: A Day to Remember.”

It focuses on the time when the British were in control of the Colonies.  

Historical reenactors will provide a glimpse into daily life at that time during the event on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be numerous demonstrations including pottery-making, weaving, spinning, candle-making, butter churning, musket firing, gunsmithing, blacksmithing, needlework, woodworking, baking and preserving meat.

You can also visit with the traders, backwoodsmen, milliner, tavern keeper and sutlers.

Several special guests from the Colonial era will be there, including the popular rat catcher, along with Ben Franklin and his wife.

Performers will include Peter Gardiner, the 18th Century Conjurer. 

The park is a recreated village representing the period between 1735 and 1785, run by the nonprofit Olde Towne Preservation Association and volunteers. All funding comes from donations and grants.

The village has several permanent buildings, including the Willow Spring Meeting House, the Blacksmith Forge, the Spring House Tavern, the Grist Mill, Thompson Academy and the Perry Hill Cabin.

The park is at 299 W. Spring Grove Ave. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

