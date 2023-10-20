Philanthropists will match donations to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we enter the final stretch of October, Golden Harvest Food Bank announces a key development in its annual It’s Spooky to Be Hungry campaign .

Longtime advocates and local renowned philanthropists Rob and Pam Johnston have pledged to match every donation made to the campaign going forward, up to $100,000. This means every dollar donated will be doubled.

“We are immensely grateful to Rob and Pam Johnston for their incredible support and powerful challenge that they’ve presented to our community,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest. “Their matching challenge empowers our neighbors to make an even bigger impact in the lives of those in need and their dedication to addressing food insecurity has been an inspiration to us all.”

To double your donation and join the fight against hunger, visit itsspookytobehungry.org.

For over three decades, local neighborhoods, businesses, faith-based organizations and volunteers have partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank through the October drive.

This year, the goal is to raise $335,000, which equates to 1 million meals.

