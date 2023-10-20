Submit Photos/Videos
Overnight lane closures continue at state line during I-20 project

Interstate 20 just inside South Carolina
Interstate 20 just inside South Carolina(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be another overnight lane closure going into this weekend as part of ongoing work on the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge replacement project.

The closure will allow crews access to continue beam setting on the new bridge. 

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, a right lane closure will occur on eastbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia to a point half a mile into South Carolina.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m., Saturday.

The right shoulder of eastbound I-20 may also be impacted.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For additional project information, visit: https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/

