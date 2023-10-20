Ossoff salutes local VFW post for its 100th anniversary

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is recognizing Reese-Hyman American Legion Post 96 on its 100th anniversary with an official U.S. Senate commendation.

Founded in 1923 by World War I veterans from Warren and Glascock counties, the post was named in honor of Cummings Reese and Samuel Hart Hyman, the only Warren County residents who lost their lives in service to the nation during World War I.

In July, its members gathered in Warrenton to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the post.

Led today by Commander Patricia Hambsch, the post continues bringing local veterans together, helping them access their hard-earned benefits and advocating for policies that help veterans.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The commendation states:

“Mr. President, I rise to commend the Reese-Hyman American Legion Post #96 on its 100th anniversary.

“Founded in 1923 by World War I veterans from Warren and Glascock Counties, the Reese-Hyman American Legion was named in honor of Cummings Reese and Samuel Hart Hyman, the only Warren County residents who lost their lives in service to the nation during World War I.

“According to Eric Wilkerson, who had served as the Post’s adjutant for 17 years, the local chapter quickly grew to over 100 members in its first few months and became very active in the community, including running the annual Warren-Glascock County Fair.

“Led today by Commander Patricia Hambsch, the Reese-Hyman American Legion Post #96 continues bringing local veterans together, helping them access their hard-earned benefits and advocating for policies that help veterans.

“In July, its members gathered in Warrenton to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Reese-Hyman American Legion Post #96.

“Mr. President, as Georgia’s U.S. Senator, I thank all of Georgia’s veterans for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation, and I commend the Reese-Hyman American Legion Post #96 on this momentous occasion.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.