‘Not gonna give up’: Barnwell shooting victim’s family seeks justice

By Hallie Turner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly shooting in Barnwell took the life of a young mother and her unborn 4-month-old baby.

21-year-old Jasmine Roach was planning the rest of her life and looking to bring her baby girl into the world.

Now her family is trying to navigate the tough loss of not only their daughter, but the granddaughter they never got the chance to meet.

“I just feel bad not being able to hear from her. She would just pop up at my house and now I can’t get that no more,” said Shauna Merritt, Roach’s sister.

Merritt says her sister was funny, spoiled, and a homebody with a sweet tooth.

“We use to eat, ride, and travel. She use to call me all the time, ‘Let’s go to Crumbl Cookie,’” said Merritt.

Even though there is a 16 year age gap between the two, Merritt says they hardly ever spent a day apart.

“That was my best friend. We did everything together,” said Merritt.

When Roach walked out of her home five days ago for a get together, she didn’t know it would be their last time together.

“She made us a little group on messenger with me, her, and my mom and called it ‘slow trio.’ She always had jokes. The last message we got from our sister was around 11:30 p.m.,” said Merritt.

Reports from Barnwell law enforcement show less than an hour later, someone opened fire at the gathering Roach was at.

Shots rang out, hitting seven people and killing Jasmine and her unborn baby girl, Kinsley Dior.

Jasmine’s father, Sammie, said: “I was just waiting for her to be running through this house. Now she won’t be running here, but she’s running up there.”

Her mother, Tina Sapp, said the only way they are making it through is faith.

“If I break down, I don’t think nothing would really get done. So, I push myself up and pray God give me the strength,” said Sapp.

Never resting until justice is served for Jasmine and Kinsley.

“I’m not gonna give up on my sister. I just want to find out who did this. They need to pay for what they did,” said Merritt.

The case is still an open investigation and has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

There is a $500 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

