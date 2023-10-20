Georgia, South Carolina see record-setting months for jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s jobless rate ticked up for the second month in a row in September, although jobs continued to rise in the state.

Meanwhile, South Carolina saw a decline in unemployment and a record-breaking month for the number of people employed.

In Georgia

Unemployment rose to 3.4% in September from 3.3% in August. That’s also up slightly from 3.1% in September 2022, although the current jobless rate remains quite low in historical terms.

Slightly more people entered the labor force looking for new jobs than reported having a job, pushing up the number of unemployed Georgians to about 179,000. Both the labor force and number of people saying they were working hit another all-time high in September.

The number of workers on Georgia employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — is measured by a separate survey. Payrolls rose by 17,000 from August to September, reaching 4.94 million. That’s about 96,000 more than in September 2022, and also another all-time high for that figure.

About 3,900 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Oct. 14, and the overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 30,000 in the week that ended Oct. 7. Both those numbers are slightly lower than in earlier weeks.

The nationwide unemployment stayed steady at 3.8% from August to September. It was 3.5% a year ago.

In South Carolina

The September unemployment rate in South Carolina decreased to 2.9% from a level of 3% in August, according to figures released Friday. There was also a year-over-year decrease of 6,738 from the September 2022 estimate.

The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased to 2.46 million. That is an increase of 6,143 people over the August estimate and a significant increase of 89,244 over the September 2022 estimate.

The monthly survey of businesses in South Carolina marked an estimated increase of 3,400 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a level of 2.3 million.

Also, there’s been a decline in the number of people quitting their jobs. Three months ago, the quit rate was 3.3%; September’s rate is down to 2.9%.

“These are very positive trends and speak to a thriving economy in South Carolina,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director William Floyd. “As people find employment after the Great Reshuffle, they are settling into long-term positions and movement between jobs has slowed.”

