Food, fun and more ahead during Jackson Hook & Cook Festival
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 15th annual Jackson Hook & Cook Festival will be this weekend.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday evening.
The event will take place at the Jackson Community Center, 104 Main St.
The family-friendly festival includes:
- A South Carolina Barbecue Association-sanctioned competition with 15 teams.
- A cornhole tournament on Friday evening with cash prizes.
- Live music Friday and Saturday.
- A fishing tournament Saturday with 100% cash payout.
- Local craft vendors, food vendors.
- Barbecue plate sales.
- Line-dancing classes.
- Children’s activities.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.