Food, fun and more ahead during Jackson Hook & Cook Festival

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 15th annual Jackson Hook & Cook Festival will be this weekend.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday evening.

The event will take place at the Jackson Community Center, 104 Main St.

Jackson Hook & Cook Festival 2022

The family-friendly festival includes:

A South Carolina Barbecue Association-sanctioned competition with 15 teams.

A cornhole tournament on Friday evening with cash prizes.

Live music Friday and Saturday.

A fishing tournament Saturday with 100% cash payout.

Local craft vendors, food vendors.

Barbecue plate sales.

Line-dancing classes.

Children’s activities.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

