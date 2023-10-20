Submit Photos/Videos
Food, fun and more ahead during Jackson Hook & Cook Festival

Jackson Hook & Cook Festival 2022
Jackson Hook & Cook Festival 2022(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 15th annual Jackson Hook & Cook Festival will be this weekend.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday evening.

The event will take place at the Jackson Community Center, 104 Main St.


Jackson Hook & Cook Festival 2022(Contributed)

The family-friendly festival includes:

  • A South Carolina Barbecue Association-sanctioned competition with 15 teams.
  • A cornhole tournament on Friday evening with cash prizes.
  • Live music Friday and Saturday.
  • A fishing tournament Saturday with 100% cash payout.
  • Local craft vendors, food vendors.
  • Barbecue plate sales.
  • Line-dancing classes.
  • Children’s activities.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

