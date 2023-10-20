Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Rain likely Friday. Dry weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Storms Friday, Nice Weekend
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Tracking rain this morning as a line forms in front of a cold front moving through the southeast.

A second round of scattered storms will pass through Friday afternoon into the early evening. Some storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and hail. Stay weather-aware!

Luckily, most of the rain should be clearing out Friday night for high school football games but an isolated shower can not be ruled out. It will also be breezy Friday with gusts between 20-30 mph possible during the day.

Marginal risk for severe storms across the CSRA Friday - mainly for the afternoon.
Marginal risk for severe storms across the CSRA Friday - mainly for the afternoon.(WRDW)

Beautiful weekend on tap behind the frontal passage from Friday. Skies will stay sunny Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Partly cloudy skies expected Sunday.

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Highs warm up to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Fatal shooting on Broad Street
1 dead after shooting at convenience store in Augusta
Dark web
Child porn in CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

Latest News

First Alert Extra - Storms Friday, Nice Weekend
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
First Alert Extra - Storms Friday, Nice Weekend
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Rain Friday, Nice Weekend
Riley's 6 PM Forecast - Storms Friday, Severe Possible
Riley's 6 PM Forecast - Storms Friday, Severe Possible
STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY
Mikel's 430 PM Forecast - Storms Possible Tomorrow - 10/19/23