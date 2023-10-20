Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated thunderstorm is possible across the CSRA through 9 PM. Some storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and hail. Stay weather-aware! Staying dry overnight with lows in the upper 40s by early Saturday.

Beautiful weekend on tap behind the frontal passage from Friday. Skies will stay sunny Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies early but mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Dry and seasonal weekend ahead with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the 70s. (WRDW)

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Highs warm up to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

