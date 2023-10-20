Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain clears out this evening. Dry and seasonal weekend. Cooler next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated thunderstorm is possible across the CSRA through 9 PM. Some storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and hail. Stay weather-aware! Staying dry overnight with lows in the upper 40s by early Saturday.

Beautiful weekend on tap behind the frontal passage from Friday. Skies will stay sunny Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies early but mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Dry and seasonal weekend ahead with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the 70s.
Dry and seasonal weekend ahead with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the 70s.(WRDW)

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Highs warm up to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Broad Street
55-year-old killed in shooting at Augusta convenience store
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Dark web
Child porn in CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

Latest News

Beautiful Weekend Ahead--Noon 10/20
First Alert Weather Extra: Droughts, Heat, Big waves
First Alert Extra - Storms Friday, Nice Weekend
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
Rain Moving In- 6am forecast 10/20