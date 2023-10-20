BrandsMart USA makes debut at Augusta Exchange

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The grand opening for BrandsMart USA isn’t until Saturday at 9:30 a.m., but its doors are already open for customers.

There are now 12 locations across Georgia and Florida.

The store says it will donate $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta during the grand opening

BrandsMart USA, 216 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, comes as the Augusta Exchange has seen a string of departures, from Genghis Grill and Subway to O’Charley’s Buy Buy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops.

Another new addition to the shopping area will be Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ Restaurant, coming to the space formerly occupied by Macaroni Grill.

