Augusta University hosts first-ever MusiCon event today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is hosting its first-ever MusiCon event on Friday afternoon.

It’ll be through their department of music. The event is a way for students, faculty, staff, and the community to learn more about the Department of Music while enjoying performances by several of Augusta University’s ensemble groups.

There will be an open house with several performances, games, food, prizes, and more!

It will be held inside the Douglas Barnard Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

