Aiken woman returns home after stuck in Israel when war started

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Della Hertzberg returned to the U.S. after being in Israel as the war began.

She is part of the organization called Volunteers for Israel, where people can help out at army bases there.

It was her first time in Israel and a trip she had been looking forward to.

“My lifetime dream was to go to Israel. And on October 5, we left, and spent the day. On October 6, arrived in Tel Aviv and had a wonderful day and it was the Simca surah. And we marched in the streets with the Torahs and had a wonderful dinner out and went back to our hotel,” said Hertzberg.

But the next day, terror started.

“They kept shouting at us, ‘Go, go, go, go, go. Faster, faster. Down, down.’ And we went down for three, four flights of steps to just to, you know, a hole in the ground that had been built for the shelters,” she said.

Everyone was scared.

“There were lots of children just crying and it was so sad. It was just a sad, sad thing. And it continued for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, finally, Wednesday, we left but those days of hitting the shelter we never knew, never knew,” she said.

Now instead of planning on what to see, they were planning how to get on the next flight out.

“And all we want to do is come home or go someplace,” said Hertzberg.

But they weren’t the only ones trying to leave.

“Families with five, six, or seven kids. It’s just absolutely amazing, I mean, they’ve come to the spot checking in the airlines, and they probably had, you know, 12 huge suitcases because they never knew if they were going to get back to their homes,” she said.

Even though she is home and safe, she is still worried.

“I’ve lived a long life and a very good life. I fear for my children and my grandchildren of what kind of life they’re going to be living in this country. Because of this, hate crimes that happen all over,” she said.

