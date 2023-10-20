5 CSRA softball teams head to Columbus for state
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was filled with the Georgia High School Association softball playoffs across the state.
All week long, teams have been fighting to keep their hopes of winning a state championship alive. Five of our local teams were able to win their Super Regionals and punch their tickets to Columbus for their respective State Elite 8′s.
Class 6A: Grovetown High School
Class 3A: Harlem High School
Class 1A-D2: Glascock County High School, Washington-Wilkes High School, and Emanuel County Institute
Here are all the final scores from our area softball teams on Wednesday and Thursday of this week:
WEDNESDAY SCORES:
- Grovetown 11, Woodward Academy 1
- Grovetown 3, Marist 1
- Alcovy 8, Lakeside 7
- Lakeside 11, Lee County 5
- West Laurens 12, Burke County 0
- Trinity Christian 14, Burke County 0
- Berrien 9, Thomson 1
- Rutland 6, Thomson 5
- Jeff Davis 15, Josey 3
- Pierce County 15, Josey 0
- Dodge County 17, Washington County 0
- Washington County 15, Central 0
- Swainsboro 3, Metter 2
- Swainsboro 2, Crawford County 1
- Screven County 8, Jefferson County 0
- Temple 5, Screven County 3
- Jefferson County 11, Brooks County 3
THURSDAY SCORES:
- Grovetown 1, Marist 0
- North Atlanta 5, Lakeside 0
- Dodge County 16, Washington County 0
- Metter 7, Swainsboro 1
- Metter 16, Swainsboro 8
- Screven County 14, Jefferson County 0
- Temple 5, Screven County 2
