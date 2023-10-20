5 CSRA softball teams head to Columbus for state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was filled with the Georgia High School Association softball playoffs across the state.

All week long, teams have been fighting to keep their hopes of winning a state championship alive. Five of our local teams were able to win their Super Regionals and punch their tickets to Columbus for their respective State Elite 8′s.

Class 6A: Grovetown High School

Class 3A: Harlem High School

Class 1A-D2: Glascock County High School, Washington-Wilkes High School, and Emanuel County Institute

Here are all the final scores from our area softball teams on Wednesday and Thursday of this week:

WEDNESDAY SCORES:

Grovetown 11, Woodward Academy 1

Grovetown 3, Marist 1

Alcovy 8, Lakeside 7

Lakeside 11, Lee County 5

West Laurens 12, Burke County 0

Trinity Christian 14, Burke County 0

Berrien 9, Thomson 1

Rutland 6, Thomson 5

Jeff Davis 15, Josey 3

Pierce County 15, Josey 0

Dodge County 17, Washington County 0

Washington County 15, Central 0

Swainsboro 3, Metter 2

Swainsboro 2, Crawford County 1

Screven County 8, Jefferson County 0

Temple 5, Screven County 3

Jefferson County 11, Brooks County 3

THURSDAY SCORES:

Grovetown 1, Marist 0

North Atlanta 5, Lakeside 0

Dodge County 16, Washington County 0

Metter 7, Swainsboro 1

Metter 16, Swainsboro 8

Screven County 14, Jefferson County 0

Temple 5, Screven County 2

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.