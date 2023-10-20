Submit Photos/Videos
5 CSRA softball teams head to Columbus for state

Grovetown High School softball
Grovetown High School softball(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was filled with the Georgia High School Association softball playoffs across the state.

All week long, teams have been fighting to keep their hopes of winning a state championship alive. Five of our local teams were able to win their Super Regionals and punch their tickets to Columbus for their respective State Elite 8′s.

Class 6A: Grovetown High School

Class 3A: Harlem High School

Class 1A-D2: Glascock County High School, Washington-Wilkes High School, and Emanuel County Institute

MORE | Columbia County softball teams continue fight to State Elite Eight

Here are all the final scores from our area softball teams on Wednesday and Thursday of this week:

WEDNESDAY SCORES:

  • Grovetown 11, Woodward Academy 1
  • Grovetown 3, Marist 1
  • Alcovy 8, Lakeside 7
  • Lakeside 11, Lee County 5
  • West Laurens 12, Burke County 0
  • Trinity Christian 14, Burke County 0
  • Berrien 9, Thomson 1
  • Rutland 6, Thomson 5
  • Jeff Davis 15, Josey 3
  • Pierce County 15, Josey 0
  • Dodge County 17, Washington County 0
  • Washington County 15, Central 0
  • Swainsboro 3, Metter 2
  • Swainsboro 2, Crawford County 1
  • Screven County 8, Jefferson County 0
  • Temple 5, Screven County 3
  • Jefferson County 11, Brooks County 3

THURSDAY SCORES:

  • Grovetown 1, Marist 0
  • North Atlanta 5, Lakeside 0
  • Dodge County 16, Washington County 0
  • Metter 7, Swainsboro 1
  • Metter 16, Swainsboro 8
  • Screven County 14, Jefferson County 0
  • Temple 5, Screven County 2

