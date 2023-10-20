55-year-old dead after shooting at convenience store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Broad Street, according to authorities.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Mom & Pop’s Convenience Store at 2025 Broad Street about gunshots at 7:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located one male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was transported to Wellstar MCG E.R. where he succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Ricky Cooper, 55, who was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled at this time, according to the coroner’s office.

This isn’t the only shooting this week. On Thursday, four people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a grocery store in Augusta.

Across the river, a woman who was four month pregnant died of a gunshot wound after a mass shooting in Barnwell. Six other people were injured in the shooting.

