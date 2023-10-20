Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

55-year-old dead after shooting at convenience store in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Broad Street, according to authorities.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Mom & Pop’s Convenience Store at 2025 Broad Street about gunshots at 7:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located one male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was transported to Wellstar MCG E.R. where he succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Ricky Cooper, 55, who was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled at this time, according to the coroner’s office.

This isn’t the only shooting this week. On Thursday, four people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a grocery store in Augusta.

Across the river, a woman who was four month pregnant died of a gunshot wound after a mass shooting in Barnwell. Six other people were injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Dark web
Child porn in CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

Latest News

Rain Moving In- 6am forecast 10/20
Augusta hotels want help with guests who overstay welcome
Aiken woman returns home after stuck in Israel when war started
Columbia County school board hosts youth safety forum