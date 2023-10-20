1 dead after shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 2000 block of Broad Street on Thursday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Broad Street in reference to gunshots at 7:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located one male victim who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

