UGA freshman dies after falling off cliff in Alabama
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freshman from the University of Georgia fell to her death during a rock climbing accident in Leesburg, Alabama, according to a climbing group she was a member of and UGA.
Active Climbing posted a statement on social media announcing the tragic death of Faye Zhang.
UGA sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to Zhang’s death.
