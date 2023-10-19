UGA freshman dies after falling off cliff in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freshman from the University of Georgia fell to her death during a rock climbing accident in Leesburg, Alabama, according to a climbing group she was a member of and UGA.

Active Climbing posted a statement on social media announcing the tragic death of Faye Zhang.

UGA sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to Zhang’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy that took the life of University of Georgia first-year student Faye Zhang. Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family, and we will continue to provide counseling and support to members of our community who have been affected by her passing.”

