UGA freshman dies after falling off cliff in Alabama

A freshman from the University of Georgia fell to her death during a rock climbing accident in Leesburg, Alabama, according to Active Climbing and UGA.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freshman from the University of Georgia fell to her death during a rock climbing accident in Leesburg, Alabama, according to a climbing group she was a member of and UGA.

Active Climbing posted a statement on social media announcing the tragic death of Faye Zhang.

UGA sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to Zhang’s death.

