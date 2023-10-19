Submit Photos/Videos
Trick-or-treat comes early at Evans Towne Center Park

Trick-or-treat 2022 at Evans Towne Center Park
Trick-or-treat 2022 at Evans Towne Center Park(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An evening of fun is planned Thursday at Evans Towne Center Park during its annual trick-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m.

It’s only one of many Halloween festivities scheduled across the CSRA.

There will be more than 100 candy stations, food vendors and a ghoulishly good time for visitors of all ages.

The park will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, featuring not-so-spooky decorations as kids go from candy station to candy station.

Children will have the chance to collect their Halloween treats and explore the park in a safe and welcoming environment.

