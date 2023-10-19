Student caught with firearm at Burke County Middle School

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County Middle School student was caught with a weapon on campus on Thursday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:51 a.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burke County Middle School for a firearm incident.

The agency says a student brought a weapon to school, which was immediately taken and turned over to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was not on lockdown at any point, and there was no disruption to student learning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as the investigation continues.

