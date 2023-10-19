Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Student caught with firearm at Burke County Middle School

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County Middle School student was caught with a weapon on campus on Thursday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:51 a.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burke County Middle School for a firearm incident.

MORE | New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus

The agency says a student brought a weapon to school, which was immediately taken and turned over to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was not on lockdown at any point, and there was no disruption to student learning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Al Fitzgerald Williams
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta robbery?
Barnwell Police Department
Barnwell cop charged with assault, battery during arrest
Mary Moore, Trinaca Moore
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting on Maxwell Street

Latest News

Student caught with firearm at Burke County Middle School
Dark web
Child porn in the CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’
First Alert Weather Extra: Fall Foliage, tumble weeds and the tropics.
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters Tournament will be hosting a job expo today