Rewards rise to $73K as 4 Ga. escapees remain on the loose

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FBI Atlanta is now offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Jail earlier this week.

Combined with rewards from the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount stands at $73,000.

The inmates got out through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The inmates are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier, a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was being held on a charge of murder.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, a Black male with dreads, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was being held on a charge of aggravated assault.

37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, a Black male with braids, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was being detained for the U.C. Marshals Service.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, a Black male with black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was being detained on charges of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.

