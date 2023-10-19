Retired Israeli captain officer speaks out about family in Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the war continues, people in Augusta are wondering what they can do to help.

Avner Even-Zohar grew up in Israel and served in the Israeli Army as a captain officer.

In Israel, it is mandatory for men to into the military for three years and women for two years.

He enjoyed serving so much that he became an officer before later moving to Augusta.

But his family and friends are still in Israel and he is doing what he can to help them, thousands of miles away.

“10 days ago, I woke up, I started to read the news, and then I was glued to the phone to make sure that everybody was okay,” said Even-Zohar.

Once the missile warnings start, people have a minute and a half to get to their safe room, but not everyone can.

“After Saddam Hussein in the 90s, all new apartments in Israel needed to have like a safety security room, but our apartment was built in the 70s. So clearly doesn’t have it. He’s 80 years old, so he cannot just go down the stairs, seven floors to the bomb shelter,” he said.

It’s a nightmare that’s a reality for too many.

“My brothers and my cousins, they have kids and actually talk to them and I say ‘How do you even communicate it to kids who are four years old or six years old that somebody is trying to kill them? And every night they shoot at them?’ And those kids are and I think everybody in Israel is extremely brave,” he said.

It’s hard to know what to do next.

“Everybody knows somebody, and the whole country, I think, is traumatized. And it’s gonna take months and years for people to come to terms with what happened,” said Even-Zohar.

And at a time of uncertainty, he says it’s important for everyone to come together.

“We should continue with our efforts because Hamas, I think, was trying to deprive us of our own humanity through its atrocities. And I think the best way to prove them wrong is to say no. We will continue with our humanity. We will continue with respect to human rights and to human dignity for all people, Jewish, non-Jewish, Palestinian, Israelis, all of them together,” he said.

There will be another community event to support Israel called “Hope in Times of War” on October 29.

It’ll be used to educate the community and see what more people can do to help.

The event will be held at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

