Reported sexual assault sends S.C. State into lockdown

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for a man who they said sexually assaulted someone at a dorm on South Carolina State University’s campus Wednesday night.

The assault caused South Carolina State University to go on a campus-wide lockdown, according to the school’s emergency alert system.

The alert was sent out by text message around 9 p.m. and said the assault happened at Hugine Suites, building F. Students were advised to shelter in place at the time.

Police were searching for a man in a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants and small starter dreadlocks, the alert read.

The university’s lockdown was lifted Thursday just after 8 a.m.

University police have not yet made any arrests, according to education officials.

Anyone with any information about the assault is asked to contact campus police at 803-536-7188.

