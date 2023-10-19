Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
Al Fitzgerald Williams
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta robbery?
Mary Moore, Trinaca Moore
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting on Maxwell Street

Latest News

Helicopter debris breaks window of door at Children’s Hospital
24-year-old with local ties coping with life in Mideast war zone
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
Georgia Capitol
Georgia to pay for gender-affirming care for public employees
Amid war, local pastors find inner peace with trip to Israel