Pedestrian dies in crash on 301 in Allendale County

ULMER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died early Thursday in a traffic accident in Allendale County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident is the latest of a string of them to claim the lives of pedestrians in the CSRA. In the course of a week, four pedestrians died in crashes in Augusta – two this past weekend and two a week earlier .

The latest accident happened at 6:44 a.m. at U.S. 301 and South Carolina 300 about a mile south of Olar.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on U.S. 301 and hit a pedestrian who was walking south on the highway, according to troopers.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not hurt.

