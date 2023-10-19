Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least five people have serious injuries after two vehicles overturned in a crash on Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail early Thursday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to 3222 Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail and the intersection of Rawls Mill Pond Road and Bethcar Church Road, dispatch says.

Authorities say, at 6:40 a.m., EMS officials were on the way, several people were entrapped in both overturned vehicles.

All roads were closed until officials cleared the scene, authorities say. South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.

As of 8 a.m., all roads were reopened, and both cars on trailers pulled off to a side road.

We know at least five people were transported to receive emergency medical care, but unsure of how serious.

