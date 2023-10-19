Submit Photos/Videos
Multiple people injured in 2 overturned vehicle crash in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least five people are seriously injured after a two overturned vehicle car crash on Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail early Thursday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to 3222 Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail and the intersection of Rawls Mill Pond Road and Bethcar Church Road Old, dispatch says.

Both vehicles overturned, and several are still entrapped, as of 6:40 a.m., and EMS officials are on the way, authorities say.

At this time, dispatch confirms all roads are closed at this time, and please use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

