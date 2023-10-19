Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located

Ja’Maijh Turner
Ja’Maijh Turner(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For almost a year, the Waynesboro police asked for the public’s help finding Ja’Maijh Turner, who’s classified as a runaway.

We previously reported Turner was last seen September 3, 2022, at her mother’s home on Briarwood Court in Waynesboro.

On Thursday around 4:15 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department said she was located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
Al Fitzgerald Williams
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta robbery?
Mary Moore, Trinaca Moore
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting on Maxwell Street

Latest News

A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter blows out window of door at Children’s Hospital
Ever since Liat Feldman was 16, she has wanted to live in Israel. Now at 24 years old, she's...
Full interview with Aiken woman living in Israel
Wesley United Methodist Church gets into the fall season
Liat Feldman
Aiken 24-year-old coping with life in Mideast war zone