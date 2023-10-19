More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For almost a year, the Waynesboro police asked for the public’s help finding Ja’Maijh Turner, who’s classified as a runaway.
We previously reported Turner was last seen September 3, 2022, at her mother’s home on Briarwood Court in Waynesboro.
On Thursday around 4:15 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department said she was located.
