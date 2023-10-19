Submit Photos/Videos
Local leaders encourage students to read during event today

Local leaders encourage students to read during literacy event today
Local leaders encourage students to read during literacy event today
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local leaders connect with students to discuss the importance of reading during a literacy event hosted by Wheeless Road Elementary on Thursday morning.

The event, Real Men Do Read, will invite local leaders to read books to the students and tell them about their careers.

The goal is to introduce kids to mentors and encourage them to read.

The event will begin at 8:15 a.m. at the school located at 2530 Wheeless Road.

